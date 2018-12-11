The public is welcome to use any of the parking facilities around the school, but must enter the main door (Door 105) to gain access to the meeting location in the Commons.

The meeting will be an informal open house. Exhibits showing the plan concepts will be on display. Project representatives will be available to discuss the projects on an individual basis.

A brief description of the four projects is provided below:

The project involves removing the existing concrete pavement and replacing with asphalt, isolated culvert replacements, guardrail replacement, and spot intersection improvements between South Junction County Highway QQ and Cemetery Road. The project will be constructed under detour. The proposed WIS 29 detour route will utilize US 10 and WIS 65.

The project proposes removing the existing corrugated metal culvert and installing a 2-cell box culvert south of 805th Avenue. The project will be constructed concurrently with the above and will utilize the same detour.

The project will construct left, right, and through lanes for WIS 29 at the County Highway FF intersection. A minor adjustment to the separator island on County Highway FF will also be constructed to improve intersection geometrics. The project will be constructed concurrently with those listed above and will utilize the same detour.

The project involves removing 3.25 inches of existing pavement and replacing with 3.25 inches of new pavement, guardrail replacement, and curb ramp upgrades on Cemetery Road between WIS 29 and WIS 65. The project will be constructed under traffic. Flagging operations will be utilized to allow traffic to use the roadway during construction operations.

The first three projects are currently scheduled to be constructed in 2021. The fourth listed is currently scheduled to be constructed in 2025, with the earliest possible construction year of 2021.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, provide input and ask questions concerning the project. If you are unable to attend the meeting, or would like more information, contact Matt Pfeifer, Project Manager, at 715-836-6579. Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to Matt Pfeifer at 718 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701.

Citizens who are hearing-impaired and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Diana Maas at least three working days prior to the meeting via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711).