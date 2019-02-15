Red Wing Bridge girder delivery scheduled for Saturday

Previously scheduled deliveries have been interrupted or delayed because of recent winter weather events. When the regular schedule is resumed, deliveries will be between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. As many as three deliveries will occur each day through February. Traffic stoppages allow oversized trucks to deliver the girders into the site and back out onto Highway 63 to depart.

Traffic will be stopped approximately 15 minutes, but delays may be longer as traffic backs up. Once crews have completed work on the Minnesota side of the bridge in February, delivery of girders will occur on the Wisconsin side. To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/redwing-bridge.