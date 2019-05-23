As of 3 p.m. May 23, water is leaking onto the roadway, according to Prescott Water and Sewer Superintendent Dennis Eaton.

A Facebook post from the Prescott Police Department at 1 p.m. said those driving in the area should be cautious and not to go around or through any barricades that may be present.

Eaton said a leak detecting company will pinpoint the damage tomorrow, May 24, and assess whether an emergency dig is necessary or if the project may be delayed until next Tuesday.

"No matter what they'll (the residents) have water until we actually have to dig it up to repair. There's no worry about anyone not having water," Eaton said.

Notices would be given out for those who might have their water turned off.