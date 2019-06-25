Search
    Spanning the Mississippi: Last tub girder installed on new bridge

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 10:54 a.m.
    Crews install the last of the tub girders June 25, 2019, on the new Red Wing bridge, completing the span over the Mississippi River. Sally Shepherd / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 3
    The new bridge has three side-by-side sets of tub girders. The hollow steel beams will support the driving surface. Sally Shepherd / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 3
    Tub girders are pictured June 19, 2019, up-river from the project were they were assembled before being brought down by barge to be installed. Sally Shepherd / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 3

    Crews on the Mississippi River installed the last of the steel tub girders this week on the new Red Wing bridge, completing the center span of the $63.4 million construction project.

    The assembled girder was transported down the river where cranes on barges were then used to lift it into place.

    READ MORE: New bridge name to honor veterans, first responders

    Tub girders are hollow beams that will support the driving surface on the bridge. The new Red Wing bridge is supported by three sets of girders placed side by side.

    The bridge project is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

    For more information about the project or to sign up for email updates, visit the project website at www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/redwing-bridge.

