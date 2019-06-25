The assembled girder was transported down the river where cranes on barges were then used to lift it into place.

READ MORE: New bridge name to honor veterans, first responders

Tub girders are hollow beams that will support the driving surface on the bridge. The new Red Wing bridge is supported by three sets of girders placed side by side.

The bridge project is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

For more information about the project or to sign up for email updates, visit the project website at www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/redwing-bridge.