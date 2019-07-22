Hwy 35 improvements underway after Gov. Evers approval

Monarch Paving is the prime contractor for the project. Improvements include asphalt pavement milling and replacement, asphalt shoulders, beam guard replacement, and culvert pipe work.

During paving operations, motorists on WIS 35 can expect to encounter flagging operations and single lane closures.

Construction is scheduled for completion by November 2019. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin's Northwest region:

• Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTNorthWest

• Visit the region's 511 website: https://projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.

For more information, contact: Tyler Rongstad, WisDOT Project Manager, at (715) 461-0372 or tyler.rongstad@dot.wi.gov