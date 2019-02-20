Search
    Area school closings for Feb. 20, 2019

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 7:13 a.m.

    Last updated 7:15 a.m. Feb. 20, 2019

    The following area schools are closed Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, due to snow:

    Cannon Falls

    Ellsworth (No PKC)

    Farmington

    Goodhue County Education District

    Goodhue

    Hastings

    Hudson

    Kenyon-Wanamingo

    Lake City

    Math and Science Academy - Woodbury

    Minnesota State College Southeast - Red Wing and Winona

    New Life Academy - Woodbury

    New Richmond

    Pine Island

    Red Wing

    River Falls

    District 196 (Rosemount)

    Saint Ambrose of Woodbury - Early Childhood Education Center

    South Washington County Schools District 833

    Somerset

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa

