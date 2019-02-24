School closings for Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
Last updated 8:03 p.m. Feb. 24, 2019
Blowing and drifting snow combined with potentially dangerous wind chills has prompted some school districts to close school for Monday, Feb. 25.
• Red Wing; Kids Junction is open at Sunnyside Elementary only
• Cannon Falls
• Goodhue
• Goodhue Education District
• Kenyon-Wanamingo
• Lake City
• Pepin
• Pine Island
• Plum City
• Wabasha-Kellogg; no Kids Clubhouse
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Two hours late
• Ellsworth schools are delayed two hours
• Minnesota State College Southeast - Red Wing and Winono delayed two hours