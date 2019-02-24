Search
    School closings for Monday, Feb. 25, 2019

    By Red Wing Newsroom on Feb 24, 2019 at 6:48 p.m.

    Last updated 8:03 p.m. Feb. 24, 2019

    Blowing and drifting snow combined with potentially dangerous wind chills has prompted some school districts to close school for Monday, Feb. 25. 

    • Red Wing; Kids Junction is open at Sunnyside Elementary only

    • Cannon Falls

    • Goodhue

    • Goodhue Education District

    • Kenyon-Wanamingo

    • Lake City

    • Pepin

    • Pine Island

    • Plum City

    • Wabasha-Kellogg; no Kids Clubhouse

    • Zumbrota-Mazeppa

    Two hours late

    • Ellsworth schools are delayed two hours

    • Minnesota State College Southeast - Red Wing and Winono delayed two hours

