Petryk column: Wisconsin's future looks bright

The prospects for the coming year show cause for continued optimism. Our statewide unemployment rate has remained at or below 3 percent for nine months, a first in our state's history. We continue to add thousands of good-paying jobs and our labor force participation rate remains in the top 10 nationally. Due to the strong foundation we've created, we look forward to further economic growth throughout Wisconsin.

During the next session, I look forward to continuing my advocacy for working families, local farmers, and small businesses throughout our district. While we've made enormous progress, we have more work to do. I look forward to working with Gov.-elect Evers and my colleagues in the Legislature to develop a budget that protects taxpayers and invests significant funds in our K — 12 education system, workforce development efforts, and local roads. We must also continue to support our family farms, which are the lifeblood of our local communities.