Petryk column: Career and Technical Education Month

There are many advantages to a Technical College educational career. These include hands-on, learn-by-doing career awareness and exploration. The opportunity to earn dual-credits while in high school and the ability to transfer credits from the University System are very beneficial. Students can also earn certifications based on industry-recognized credentials which ensure that they are ready to work the moment they graduate.

These advantages have proven outcomes. According to the Wisconsin Technical College System, 94 percent of graduates have a job within six months with a median salary for an associate degree being $42,803. Another important statistic is that 80 percent of the graduates still live and work in Wisconsin after five years, helping make our technical colleges an attractive career path.

Having three technical colleges near my Assembly District, I understand the importance of supporting this attractive option for students. That is why I authored and got signed into law a Career and Technical Education Incentive Grant to encourage school districts to offer programs to mitigate the workforce shortage in high-need industries. The program has been extremely successful with over 307 school districts participating in 2017. Since its inception, over 17,000 students have gone through the program with over $12.5 million in funding going directly to school districts.

These strong investments have continued since I've been in the Assembly, including putting a greater emphasis on supporting the Youth Apprenticeship programs throughout these state. Youth Apprenticeship allows students to get on-the-job training while in school, helping them learn soft skills and earning a skills credential. Participation in this program continues to rise and is a great option for students to see what careers might be of interest to them.

To help make sure parents and students have the tools they need to make informed career choices about their post K-12 education, I continue to be a supporter of academic and career planning for all our students. The Academic and Career Planning legislation guaranteed that all students have access to career exploration tools at an early age, so they can begin thinking about what their job skill interests might be before graduation, not after.

This session, I look forward to continuing our great successes of the past and strongly supporting our students. By providing students with more opportunities to explore and learn the fundamental work skills they will need in the future while in high school, we can help them achieve greater success in reaching their full potential to lead more happy, successful, and productive lives.