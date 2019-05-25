I've lost track of how many times I've come home from an especially long or hard day at work, when seemingly nothing has gone right or as planned, and when the "To Do List" has only gotten longer and a true "day off" is nowhere in sight ... and then, just when I'm feeling at my wits end, one of my four children will come give me a hug, or cuddle up next to me, and maybe rub my back. In that moment, it's as if all my troubles vanish in an instant. My whole outlook on life changes and I'm reminded of our Lord's constant, unconditional love for us—all because of the simple, caring actions of one of my children.

So here's the thing: we can all do the same thing for others. We can be the ones who share the love of Christ with others who also might be having a horribly rotten day, week, month, or even decade! We can be the ones to remind them that they are not alone, that God and Jesus love them, and that they are a beloved child of God.

I challenge all of you reading this column today, to make a conscious effort to look for ways each day to be a light in a fellow human being's darkness and to share the love of Christ with them. Finally, may you experience Jesus' love and grace each day as well!