Kind Ideas column: Time to rebuild Wisconsin is now

Wisconsin is home to over 115,000 miles of public roads, 30% of which need repairs. Nearly 200 of our dams are considered "high-hazard," and almost 1 out of 10 bridges in Wisconsin are structurally deficient. Many communities in western and central Wisconsin are without access to clean, safe drinking water.

Wisconsinites are strong, and it's time they have the infrastructure to match. During National Infrastructure Week, I am recommitting to my pledge to rebuild Wisconsin and make our bridges, roads, and waterways safer than ever.

In the 21st century, strengthening our rural infrastructure reaches beyond our roads and bridges. This week, I joined a task force that is working to expand rural broadband for Wisconsin families, students and businesses, and ensure all Americans have access to affordable high-speed internet. Together, we're examining the larger rural broadband challenges across the country, and introducing new legislation that will build the infrastructure of the digital future.

If you have ideas about how Congress can strengthen the infrastructure in Wisconsin, please make your voice heard. You can reach me by calling my office toll-free: 1-888-442-8040, or you can send me an email on my website: kind.house.gov. I believe that the best ideas come from Wisconsinites, and we can only rebuild our country together.