According to a recent report, over 50 million Americans lack access to a work-based retirement savings option. That means they have no pension plan, no employer-matching 401k, and no meaningful savings for their life after leaving the workforce. For many Wisconsin small business owners and employees, retirement benefits are costly, and the plans that are available don't offer full coverage.

But I'm working to change that. This week, the House will consider the SECURE Act, a bipartisan retirement package that includes provisions of retirement bills I authored. The SECURE Act will let Wisconsin small businesses pool retirement accounts and reduce pension costs for employees of cooperatives. These changes to retirement policy will level the playing field for small businesses, and in turn help Wisconsin families achieve their goals as they near retirement. This bill will give 800,000 hard-working Americans access to retirement savings.

Though this important package of bills will help thousands of Wisconsin families, it has been stalled by partisan gridlock in previous years. This week, we're putting those differences aside and working in a bipartisan way to move the ball forward. I look forward to supporting the SECURE Act, and hope my colleagues will do the same.

