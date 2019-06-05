Ellsworth Library Notes: A universe of stories

Some June program highlights:

June 11 at 10 a.m. — Ugly Dog Therapy

Ugly Dog Therapy is a team of human and dog, helping people of all ages accomplish goals. Jenny Langness, with assistance from her pudelpointers Albert and Earl, will share Ugly Dog Therapy's story, including all of the important types of work they do! A meal will be served after the program courtesy of Ellsworth Senior Center and Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library. Location: lower level of the library building

June 13 at 2 p.m. — Poolside Storytime sessions begin

Listen to stories, sing songs and rhyme during afternoon open-swim breaks Thursdays through mid-August. Check the library website or Facebook page for weather-related cancellations or pool scheduling changes. Location: Klaas-Jonas Community Pool

June 13 at 6 p.m. — Together Thursday with the Rock'nTours (part of the Summer Fun series!)

David Markson and Dennis Cooper will perform lively and familiar songs from the golden age of rock n' roll, sponsored by Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library. Dinner and bouncy house provided by the Ellsworth Lions. Location: East End Park

June 19 at 1 p.m. — Giant Steps with John Heasley

Discover the amazing story of Apollo 11 and how they made the first landing on the moon! Location: English Lutheran Church.

June 25 from 4-7 p.m. — Totally Tuesday: Mosaic Flower Pots

Hands-on fun projects for ages 1-99 (children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult). Drop in anytime between 4 and 7. Location: Ellsworth Public Library

June 26 at 1 p.m. — Launch & Light

Launch your rocket into orbit! Use clay, paper fins and a straw to make and launch a rocket! Learn about different types of light. Hands-on activities and demonstrations are part of this program. Fun for all ages! Location: English Lutheran Church.

Paintings by Gloria Adrian will be on display at the library during the month of June.

For more information about upcoming programs and available services, visit the Ellsworth Public Library at 312 W. Main St., call 715-273-3209, find us on Facebook, or see the library's website at ellsworthlibrary.org.