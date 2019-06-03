Kind Ideas column: Honoring Wisconsin's fallen heroes

As your Representative, I take the duty of supporting our Gold Star Families seriously. This year, I was an original co-sponsor of the bipartisan Gold Star Family Tax Relief Act, which repeals an unfair tax hike that caused families of fallen service members to pay thousands of additional dollars in taxes on survivor benefits. This egregious mistake from the 2017 tax plan treated Gold Star Families like millionaires. This is wrong, and as soon as I heard about the issue from a Gold Star Family in Wisconsin, I got to work to find a quick bipartisan solution. I'm proud to announce the Gold Star Family Tax Relief Act passed the House with overwhelming support last week.

We must ensure that future generations are educated about the sacrifices of our service members and veterans, which is why I authored the law creating the Veterans History Project at the Library of Congress. The Veterans History Project (VHP) preserves the memory of our veterans through volunteer interviews focused on their time in service. Many interviews also pay respect to those we've lost, and recount our fallen service members' bravery in battle. We can never repay the debt we owe our men and women in uniform, but we can honor them by making sure their memories live on for generations to come.

This Memorial Day, I was in Eau Claire and Eleva to honor our fallen soldiers with veterans and their families. I hope everyone took time to join in local celebrations, spend time with family, and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedoms.