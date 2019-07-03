According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks caused an estimated 17,800 fires costing $32 million in direct property damage in 2011. These dangers are real. In 2009 two people launched a flare that caused $50 million in damage to a factory in Milwaukee and stopped work for 1,800 employees.

Aside from the property damage, improper use of fireworks also causes damage to us. In Wisconsin there were 102 emergency room visits caused by fireworks in 2017. Almost a 1/3 of those injuries were to children under the age of 17. Of those injuries, more than 53% were burns. The most common injury was to the hand, fingers and to the head.

A lot of the injuries can be prevented by practicing simple and common sense safety steps. If fireworks are legal where you live, be sure to follow some of these safety tips from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services when using them.

• Always read and follow all warnings and label instructions.

• Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.

• Always wear eye protection and never have any part of the body over the firework.

• Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.

• Always have water handy (a garden hose and a bucket).

• Never throw or point fireworks at other people or animals. Keep your pets indoors to reduce the risk that they will run loose and get injured. Animals have very sensitive ears and can be stressed or frightened due to the igniting of fireworks.

• Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

• Never re-light a "dud" firework (wait 15 to 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water).

• Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

You can find more safety tips by visiting www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/injury-prevention/fireworks.htm or by watching a video from the US Consumer Products Safety Commission demonstrating the dangers of improper use of fireworks at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vC88Eb5lApA and please remember to be a good neighbor, if you are going to use fireworks please be courteous and respectful to those around you that may have an aversion to loud noises.