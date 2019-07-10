Kind column: The American way

In order to continue that unfinished work, we must set aside the partisanship and hyper-polarization that have divided our nation for far too long. We must begin coming together again. Not as Democrats and Republicans, or liberals and conservatives, but as Americans and Wisconsinites. I am proud to bring our shared Wisconsin values to Washington to find solutions to the critical issues facing all Americans, especially our servicemembers, veterans and their families.

This year, I was proud to be an original cosponsor of legislation to repeal a drastic tax hike on Gold Star Families. This undeserved dramatic tax increase was an unintended consequence of the hastily passed 2017 tax bill; once discovered, partisanship was halted to correct this grave error. Wisconsin's Gold Star Families deserve our full support and the best we can offer — that is why I have long supported legislation that helps ensure our armed forces and their families receive the recognition and benefits they have earned. Throughout our collective history, the spirit of patriotism and bipartisanship has allowed us to pass landmark pieces of legislation, improving the lives of countless Americans. We must now revitalize that spirit.

I will continue to honor our founder fathers' vision of unity, and work diligently to foster the cooperation we need to move our nation forward.

Happy Independence Day!