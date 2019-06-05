Editorial: Orange cone season is no joke

Juvenile behavior deserves a juvenile joke — and a hefty fine. Responsible adult drivers know that navigating through a road construction zone is serious business, and those motorists who ignore the rules at best or disregard them out of personal haste or convenience at worst are a menace to all.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the state has nearly 2,000 crashes in work zones every year. In Minnesota, the number is more than 1,700. Each year in the U.S., a work zone crash occurs once every 5.4 minutes and every week at least a dozen people die—usually the motorist or a passenger, but sometimes a construction worker.

Those warning signs, signals, barriers, pavement markers, flaggers and orange cones are there for everyone's safety. MnDOT and WisDOT set speeds that are safe for navigating those construction zones. Please obey, pay attention, be patient and not drive distracted.

Really, it's no joke.