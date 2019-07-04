Editorial: We hold these truths to be self-evident

Every year we set aside the Fourth of July to celebrate the day the United States of America declared its independence and to remember the principles upon which the Founding Fathers based that independency. So ...

When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for people to assume the powers which the U.S. Constitution entitles them — the right of free speech and free press, the freedom of religion and right to think for ourselves, the freedom to hold elections — then "a decent respect to the opinions of mankind" requires that we should declare these truths to be self-evident:

• that all people are created equal.

• that people are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

• that to secure these rights, governments derive their just powers from the consent of the people.

We, therefore, the citizens, declare that we will agree that each of us to disagree. We will champion that each of us is entitled to an opinion, that we will think twice — listen, question, and talk again — that we will acknowledge that only by sharing these differences of opinion and ideas can we make America stronger, and that independent thought is a freedom we will protect to protect always.