Letters to the editor: Censorship; Restricting voters' will

Trump says he wants "my people" to "sit up at attention" like North ...

I just don't understand how Americans are accepting this train of personal grudge-driven leadership with no regard to anybody other than the Almighty Dollar. Is it lack of acceptance, knowledge or "If I'm going down, everyone is going with me?"

Tony R. Huppert

Spring Valley

Restricting voters' will

TO THE EDITOR

On Nov. 6 Wisconsin voters elected Democratic candidates to serve as our new Governor, Lt. Governor, Treasurer and Attorney General. In addition, a majority of Democrats will be seated in the State Assembly.

Knowing that these progressive leaders will be taking office in January, Republican legislators are in panic mode and frightened of losing their grip on power. They are planning to use their remaining days in office to hamper the will of Wisconsin voters. Among them is our own 93rd Assembly Rep. Warren Petryk.

They have called the legislature into an "extraordinary" session which began on Monday, Dec. 3. Their plan is to push through Republican-backed legislation to diminish the impact of choices made by Wisconsin voters on Nov. 6 before our newly elected leaders take office.

Several items are on their wish list. They hope to restrict the powers of Gov.-Elect Tony Evers. They want to force work requirements on disabled sick and injured people who receive BadgerCare benefits. And, in keeping with past Republican efforts to limit who can vote they want to put restrictions on early and absentee voting.

Harlen Menk

Ellsworth

Nov. 23 accident

TO THE EDITOR

I would like to take this opportunity to thank so many for their assistance at the scene of an accident we were in on Friday, Nov. 23.

One arrived shortly after with his wife and family; he was a retired firefighter EMT from Red Wing with the first name of Jack and his wife Carmen. Words will never be able to thank you enough, your providing safe haven to two young kids in shock and trauma until being airlifted, then others who offered Good Samaritan help to my wife too, who was laying in the ditch. Also to the sheriff's deputies Jean and Melissa and countless other EMT's who assisted.

I can only tell you all how much we felt the various churches' and communities' support in prayer; those are getting us through this difficult time.

God bless you all.

Rick and Wanda Nelson

Bay City