Letters to the editor: Thank you, plow drivers
Thank you, plow drivers
TO THE EDITOR
A big thank you to the county and township people that have spent many hours maintaining our roads so we can drive safely.
Don and Audrey Gilbertson
Ellsworth
Wouldn't it be nice
TO THE EDITOR
In Washington DC both Republicans and Democrats are positioning, politicking and protecting their party.
We who live in Fly Over Country have a voice only if we use it. Sens. Johnson and Baldwin as well as Congressman Kind are our only conduit to what comes out of Washington DC. I encourage everyone who has an opinion to reach out to those folks and express it.
I would like to see those caught violating our border released to Washington DC rather than places like El Paso, San Diego and Phoenix. When the lawmakers run the risk of being affected by their decisions they will be more thoughtful.
Borders and their physical barriers have always existed for a reason and their sanctity is crucial in the security of whatever is inside that border. Whether nation or elementary school playground, physical borders work.
I have no doubt that my plan will never happen but wouldn't it be nice.
Write your senator, whether you agree with me or not, let them know how you feel.
Thomas G. Winkler
Town of Oak Grove