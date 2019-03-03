George Dubya Bush wanted to invest it in the stock market, a really stupid idea for many reasons, but that is not the subject of today's rant.

I am lucky enough to have drawn from this pot for more years than most retirees, through no fault of my own and have had the chance to enjoy the gains over time of the COLA system, which is the real subject today. This system is inherently unfair to those on the lower end of the totem pole. I am near the center and have no complaints for myself. What gripes me is that this system gives increases on a PERCENTAGE basis, so the people who are already getting the largest checks get many more dollars every month than those at the bottom.

An example would be someone receiving $500 a month would get only half as many dollars as someone already getting $ 1,000. Nothing could be more unfair. The pot of money should be split evenly among all recipients. This COLA system was not part of the original Social Security system. What it implies is that the higher earners NEED more to live on than some poor guy or lady who hadn't the good fortune to pull down a high wage during their working years. This is pure baloney. I expect to get arguments on this—from the really, really greedy, not from any really, really needy.

Thanks folks, done now.

Don Beebe

Ellsworth

I cannot do it all alone

TO THE EDITOR

I'd like to take a moment to say thank you to whoever nominated me and those who voted for me as citizen of the year.

What a day Wednesday, Feb. 6 was! I started by leaving the house at 5:45 a.m. for my 10-year sarcoma cancer check and my 18-year thyroid cancer check. The day ended with a clean bill of health and an award calling me Citizen of the Year that has left me feeling love from so many! It has actually been overwhelming with the cards, posts, emails and kind words from everyone.

I am honored to receive this award but want to make it very clear that I can't take the credit for all the things I am involved in. Without volunteers helping me NOTHING would get done. I cannot do things alone! I have such great support in my adventures from family, friends and community and that is the reason our community is alluring.

Let's liken this to the snowball effect since we can relate to that this winter! I may see a need (pack a little snow in my hand) and then pass it to the next person who rolls the ball a little further and passes it on. We get some pretty big snowballs made in Prescott!

I have watched the growth of the Prescott Chamber in the 32 years I have been a member and I do not think people realize how much Chamber and business members do for Prescott. Many members donate their time, goods and money regularly to community and personal fundraisers with love in their hearts. Many members help keep the city clean and beautiful by road clean up in the Spring and the Fall and putting up decorations for the holidays. The Prescott Chamber is a crucial organization to our city. If you own a business big or small, home-based or storefront you are invited to join! Come be my guest at the next meeting.

There are so many things the Chamber does to make Prescott a better place to live and each year it seems to grow a little more as does our city. Again, think of the snowball effect that is happening!! We have to think positive this winter!

Stay warm and thank you for putting enough warmth in my heart to last all winter!

Cyndi Cashman, the HAIRitage hair and tanning salon

Prescott

Whole milk should be a choice in schools

TO THE EDITOR

I call this two-week old calf "Ruby." On our farm all female calves born during this spring season will be named with the first letter "R." She wears a coat to keep warm in her straw bed, which I temporarily removed to show off her coloration.

Hopefully two years from now Ruby will have a calf and then enter into our milking herd to produce wholesome milk. Ruby may give nutritionally 4 percent butterfat milk for cheese, butter, cream or fluid milk. Milk we drink that is full fat milk is 3.25 percent butter fat.

Nationally school children can only have 1 percent whole milk or chocolate (flavored) skim milk. Full fat dairy contains plenty of nutrients such as calcium, protein, vitamins A, D, and K, magnesium, and fatty acids. Milk fat is called "good fat," needed for the brain, strong bones and beneficial for the immune system for young bodies.

Children and teenagers are less receptive to the taste of skim milk or 1 percent. If they don't like the taste, they're not going to drink it.

What will they drink in place of milk? In some instances school children will drink water at the fountain or bring a bottle to carry it to their room in place of milk.

Watered-down milk is unappealing. Whole milk with 3.25 percent butterfat is more filling, replacing the tendency to consume calories with unhealthy, refined calories.

Fluid milk sales have fallen 13 percent in the last 10 years. This is an alarming trend.

Recently, I've read of policies that will be healthier for kids. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is implementing changes in the national school lunch and breakfast programs. Flavored milk can now be low-fat (1 percent) instead of skim milk as in the past. Low-fat flavored milk improves the flavor so less sweetener is needed.

Nationally the House of Representatives Agriculture Committee Chairmain Collin Peterson (Minnesota) and U.S. Rep. Glen Thompson (Pennsylvania) have introduced legislation allowing whole milk in school nutrition programs. This proposal is exciting for the health of our young people.

Hopefully flavored milk can be low-fat milk instead of skim. This is nationally. In my mind there is a strong possibility that whole milk can be a choice in schools.

School districts need to be aware of this for their supplier bids and contracts in the 2019-2020 school year.

Suppliers need time to make changes, including labeling. Schools need to have room in their coolers along with maintaining consumption rotation.

I'm concerned about youth nutrition. Hopefully the potential positive nutrient changes in schools will have an impact in homes for use of delicious whole milk - 3.25 percent. Milk is nature's most perfect food.

Maren Holst

Lake City, Minn.