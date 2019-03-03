Letter: Citizen committee promotes Bridge of Valor

A group of veterans and citizens began meeting a year ago to share their mutual interest in promoting a name for the new bridge spanning the Mississippi River in Red Wing. Our ideas began with the media coverage of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, and the realization that Pierce County and Goodhue County lost 20 young men in Vietnam.

We were reminded of their service at a Goodhue County Historical Society presentation by Arlin Albrecht, a Red Wing journalist who had unlimited access to our young men in Vietnam. He spoke of his time, and wrote articles of our "hometown boys." He spoke of their youth, their integrity, and in some cases, being the last voice they heard, from home. They acted with valor. His closing sentiment was "Regardless of how you feel about the Vietnam war, we owe these young men and their families a great debt of gratitude."

This presentation ignited a conversation to honor all service members, the fallen and their families, and our first responders. The character trait "Valor" simply defined, is strength or courage in the face of danger. It is boldness, determination in great danger, especially in battle, and the ability to face resolution with little regard for self. It is a virtue not only of our service members, our first responders, but of you and I who answer the call of those in peril.

To honor all past, present, and future military service members, and first responders, the name the "Bridge of Valor" was put forth.

We reached out to Rep. Barb Haley, and she agreed to introduce legislation to have the "new bridge" the Bridge of Valor. Section 1. Minnesota Statutes 2018, section 161.14, subdivision 16. Sen. Mike Goggin is also supporting legislation.

We hope this name will instill in the minds of generations to come, that the liberty we enjoy must be ever so carefully guarded, and when they are called upon to defend those liberties, they will do so with valor. We hope the naming of this bridge will bring healing, validation of service, and loss, and honor all who served us, past present, and future.

We are asking residents and elected officials from Minnesota and Wisconsin for your unwavering support for the name the "Bridge of Valor."

Honoring all, The Bridge of Valor Committee:

Jane Drazkowski, Ernie Stone, Daniel Ludwig and Laura Bryngelson-Pelz, Red Wing

Butch Berlin, Frontenac

Merle Larson, Cannon Falls

Malon Heath, Woodbury

With endorsement from:

American Legion Post 54

Republican Party Pierce County

Eau Claire VFW Post 305

Bay City American Legion Post 357

Victory and Valor for Veterans

Legacies Alive

America's Mighty Warriors

Serenity Hope Respite Home

Flags for Veterans

America's Gold Star Families

Army Survivor Outreach Services - with numerous Gold Star families

Red Wing VFW Post 1218

AMVET Post 19

Pierce County VFW Post 9060

Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 1977

Marine Corps League Detachment 510

Former Wisconsin Senator David Zien

Red Wing Elks Lodge #845

Retired USMC Col. Richard Johnson