So far fundraising efforts have reached 40% of the goal. We are asking for donations of any size, large or small, to continue our efforts. You can be reassured that any amount you can share will be put to good use. The breakdown of the initial costs for a K9 includes:

• SUV Squad $27,000

• Outfitting Squad Car $10,000

• K9 Start Up Kit $3,329.75

• Dog and Training $15,000

• Yearly K9 Keep up $400

Your gift will make it possible to start up a very valuable resource to our community. By donating you can enjoy the satisfaction of knowing your generosity will help make the community including schools, friends, and neighbors of Prescott a safer place. The benefits of the K9 unit are endless and will greatly benefit services in our community.

Please make any tax deductible donations on the St. Croix Valley Foundation donation website at www.scvfoundation.org/donors/donate-now search for Prescott Foundation then select Prescott K9 Fund.

Non tax deductible checks can also be made out to Prescott K9 Fund and sent to:

Prescott K9 Project

139 Broad Street N.

Prescott, WI 54021

On behalf of the Prescott K9 Project Committee, thank you in advance for your generosity. If

you have any questions please contact the committee via email at

PrescottK9Project@gmail.com .

"BACK THE BADGE THAT BARKS!"

Prescott K9 Project Committee

Help 'Stamp Out Hunger'

TO THE EDITOR

Saturday, May 11 marks the 27th anniversary of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food drive. Letter carriers walk and drive through the community every day, often coming face to face with the sad reality for too many, hunger.

So, each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the nation collect non-perishable food and monetary donations from our customers. These donations go directly to the Prescott Area Food Pantry to provide food to people in Prescott who need our help.

Last year, we collected over 71.6 million pounds of food nationally, feeding an estimated 64 million people. Over the course of its 26-year history, the food drive has collected well over 1.67 billion pounds of food, thanks to a postal service universal delivery network that spans the entire nation, including Puerto Rico and U. S. Virgin Islands.

The need for food and monetary donations is great. Currently, 42 million Americans—1 in 6 — are unsure where their next meal is coming from. Sixteen million are children and nearly 5 million are seniors over the age of 60.

Our food drive's timing is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.

Participating in this year's food drive is simple. Just leave your food donation in a bag in or by your mailbox on Saturday, May 12 and your letter carrier will do the rest. Please, no expired food as the Pantry can not accept that. If you would like to donate money instead just write the check out to Prescott Area Food Pantry and we will see that they get it. We invite you to join in America's largest one day food drive.

For those of you who are closed on Saturdays and would like to participate, we would gladly pick up anytime during the week before the food drive.

Michael Nohava

Letter carrier

Prescott

Full crisis mode

TO THE EDITOR

Now, with Attorney General William Barr's reputation for integrity in serious question for lying under oath to protect Donald Trump, we seem to have hit full crisis mode in our distrust of anything an elected (or unelected) official says.

Of course Barr's boss the president has led the country deep into this morass of dishonesty. The Fact Checkers database has now tallied over 10,000 false or misleading statements made by Trump in 828 days.

Sixty-one of those misleading statements or outright lies were delivered at Trump's campaign rally in Green Bay on April 27. One of Trump's most vicious lies is that Democrats and doctors conspire to kill newborns.

"The baby is born," Trump said, "And the doctor and the mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby." Did anybody at that Green Bay rally feel uncomfortable with how outrageously Trump slandered both doctors and mothers?

Those who wonder how formerly conscientious public servants like Barr get sucked into the black hole of sacrificing their honor for Trump should consult former FBI Director James Comey's May 1 op-ed in the New York Times, "How Trump Co-opts Leaders Like Bill Barr."

"Accomplished people lacking inner strength," writes Comey, "can't resist the compromises necessary to survive Mr. Trump and that adds up to something they will never recover from ... You use his language, praise his leadership, tout his commitment to values."

In the end, says Comey, "Mr. Trump eats your soul in small bites."

Comey's editorial helps explain why politicians Trump has insulted, such as Ted Cruz (whose father Trump scurrilously implicated in JFK's assassination), have become his ardent defenders.

It's going to take a lot more of Comey's kind of truth-telling to crack the shell of lies around this presidency.

Thomas R. Smith

River Falls

Remember the Kinni?

TO THE EDITOR

Can we give Councilmember Michael Page a RF participation award? Would a plaque appease his desperate need for attention? Better yet a shiny trophy, since Michael spends his workdays fighting plaque.

Recently Page appeared in Pioneer Press and Leader Telegram articles telling readers how he successfully argued for the demolition of our dams. He predicts the Kinni "would be a magnet for recreational boaters." Question: Do passing kayakers stop to make mid-float retail purchases?

Do trout fisherman and property owners want any kayakers? Paddles and keels digging into pristine river bottom. Constant noise, splashing and activity stressing fragile trout? Don't forget trash and urine.

Kayaking for 6-8 hours? Will "Pee the Kinni" become our motto?

An impressive 70-foot elevation drop? Reality check, that measured drop starts behind Subway and ends below the lower dam. Dam removal will NOT create big dramatic waterfalls!

Newspaper readers replied "Don't do it!" Hudson's Willow River is dead below their dam project. Sediment chokes deep pools and Lake Mallalieu DNR's response "Silt deposits are natural and unavoidable." Another person predicts our RF slogan will become "Remember the Kinni."

Our excellent Class 1 trout stream has flourished with functioning profitable hydroelectric dams in place for decades. Our hydros supply enough electricity to power over 230 local homes annually.

Michael Page said "28 feet of silt has collected in Lake George" accidentally proving the lakes have protected the pristine Lower Kinni from storm runoff for over a century. Remove sediment and restore the lake depth. Create deeper, colder, cleaner lakes while keeping hydroelectric dams and renewable energy. Our dams act as physical barriers minimizing upstream erosion impacts while holding back invasive creatures from the St. Croix.

The articles state "Estimated price for dam removal and related costs is $8.5 million." Whose estimate?

So, when city council starts siphoning public money for their "3P-private/public partnership," instead of 100% private funding as promised, and the Kinni is ruined or filled with kayaks, when local taxes increase and project costs and maintenance keep sky-rocketing, and our city-owned renewable energy source is gone... Remember Councilmember Michael Page gets all the credit!

William Hansen

Town of River Falls