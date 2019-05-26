Letters to the editor: Food drive thank you

We collected 1,451 pounds of food and $787. That all goes right to the Prescott Area Food Pantry. We did not receive the food drive bags to deliver this year and I believe that is why the food was down by 1,000 pounds. Hopefully next year we will have them again and we can pick up much more. Until next year on the second Saturday in May.

Michael Nohava

Prescott

Gullibility

TO THE EDITOR

Mexico will pay for the wall, China will pay for tariffs, both statements made by DT. But, the federal reserve and leading universities research states, the tariffs are costing the American taxpayers $3,000,000,000 per month.

DT is doing to the American taxpayers as he did with his foundation. Taking from everyone and giving it to the rich in his personal name, while deducting it as a donation.

The $3,000,000,000 per month costing the American taxpayers, because of the tariffs or tax, is to offset the tax break that was given to the rich. Russia and China are investing heavily into increasing agriculture development in their countries because of the instability of the U.S. markets. Once they have succeeded, the future for U.S. agriculture markets in those countries will be eliminated.

Trumpetter's gullibility, I would think and hope, would eventually reach its limit. As in the past, and as tension in the Mideast grows, young men will die to cover up old men's misdeeds to distract attention. As Abraham Lincoln once said, "America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves."

Tony Huppert

Spring Valley