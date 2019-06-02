Letters to the editor: When will senior 'pranks' end?

In one night of senseless "teenage pranks" everything gets ruined. Houses, cars and driveways end up with hundreds of dollars in damage. Hours of cleanup begin as your blood starts to boil as you ask yourself one simple question ... Why?

Why are these "kids," (who want to be treated as adults, when it's convenient for them), doing this? What are they thinking? Clearly, they think it is funny. I obviously have a different opinion. How did we go from a somewhat harmless, but annoying prank of toilet papering someone's yard, to outright criminal damage to property?

Where is the character education they have been taught since elementary school? Where is the senior leadership? Where is the trigger in your brain that tells you right from wrong?

Clearly these "kids" don't realize many people live paycheck to paycheck, putting a roof over their head, buying them clothes and food and loving them unconditionally. Do they not see how hard their parents are working to support them? Would these kids do the same thing to their parents' house that they did to mine?

When is someone going to do something about these "teenage pranks?" When is someone going to be held accountable for their actions? I'm clearly disappointed and frustrated that these activities continue to occur year after year, and everyone keeps writing it off as a "teenage prank" by some "kids" as they graduate from high school.

To the high school seniors: how about giving that money you spent on toilet paper, peanut butter, chewing tobacco, Vaseline, rubber bands, shaving cream, mustard, syrup, pancake mix and condoms to vandalize my house, to the local food shelf or to support a person or family in need. You want to be remembered for something good? Go back to the houses you vandalized and make it right. Fix the things you broke and pay for the damage you caused. If you do that, trust me, you will not be forgotten.

As these so called "adults" head off to college, it is clear they have a lot of growing up to do and maybe someday they will realize that their actions were not just a teenage prank. I wish them all the best of luck and hope they make better decisions in the future than the one they made last night.

Mike Reardon

River Falls

The Call of the North

TO THE EDITOR

The haunting call of the Common Loon is one of the best loved sounds of northern lakes. Loons return early, as soon as the ice is out. Loons can live 20 years, and can breed and nest on the same lake for many years.

The familiar nighttime sound is the wail, a long mournful cry. This early season call is used to keep in touch with its mate. The mate can respond with the tremolo call, the "crazy laugh." It is not uncommon to hear loons from all over respond with wails building to a chorus of tremolos, filling the nighttime sky with a wildlife concert. Loons have to nest close to the water's edge, since their legs are placed far back on the body, making walking difficult.

There are many challenges for loons. Lead tackle like jigs and sinkers are responsible for 50% of dead loons turned into the WDNR. A nesting pair is very sensitive to human disturbance, especially during Memorial Day, while on the nest and early July, when chicks can be seen riding on the backs of adults. The tremolo call can be given when disturbed by boaters. When approached too close, Loon Watch says, loons will stand on the water and do the "penguin dance" combined with frantic calls, an extreme sign of agitation, and the chicks are in real danger. Lastly, the reproductive success of loons is sensitive to the timing and magnitude of water—level changes; sudden high water can drown the nest.

This challenge of sudden high water levels has occurred in our area twice in the last five years, the floods of 2016 and 2018, and is occurring already this year. NASA's climate change research has shown observable effects on the environment, including frequent wildfires, longer droughts, and more intense storms. More winter and spring precipitation is predicted for our area, the trend toward heavy precipitation events will continue. In the Midwest heavy downpours and flooding will continue to affect infrastructure, health, agriculture, transportation, and the Great Lakes.

Audubon's climate model shows that by 2080, the loon will lose 56% of its summer range, it will shift significantly north. While loons may move north in a changing world, it looks like loons will not nest in our area by the end of the century. Imagine no loon calls at night.

Tom Syverud

Ashland