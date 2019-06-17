When I passed the Red Wing Armory and the Minnesota Correctional Facility right after, (who were both flying the Flag incorrectly), I decided to write this letter.

It's bad enough when some folks who don't know any better, fly the Flag improperly, (such as not having it illuminated between dusk and dawn), but when government entities fail to honor the Flag and its traditions, I feel that we, as a nation, are losing sight of what it means to be "free Americans."

Couple that with those who blatantly disregard the tradition of standing during the National Anthem, (in order to promote their own agenda), thus disrupting what would otherwise be a moment of national togetherness, and you'll quickly understand why I feel this way. Their arrogant, divisive displays are not the correct way to bring attention to their cause.

Perhaps next time, these overpaid sports "heroes" could use some of their exorbitant salaries to call a press conference or rent billboards to address their issues, instead of insulting those real heroes who have fought and died for their country, defending the freedoms we hold so dear, and they abuse.

As for those folks who fly the Flag either with personal pride or to show their patriotism, please learn to fly it properly. And for those government organizations which fly it out of duty, do it properly, or don't do it at all.

James D. Rohloff

U.S. Navy, MNARNG (retired)

Cannon Falls

Ellsworth Community — thank you!

TO THE EDITOR

On behalf of the Ellsworth American Legion Auxiliary, I want to thank the Ellsworth community for supporting the Ellsworth American Legion Auxiliary. On May 23 we distributed poppies in various locations in the Village and YOU generously contributed to assist veterans and their families. Three quarters of the funds raised through poppy distribution are used for veterans and their families in this community and the remainder supports veteran hospitals and homes.

We also want to thank you for your generosity for our fundraiser at the food stand at Nilssen's

grocery store. Again we will be able to do even more to assist veterans and their families because of your support.

Thank you for your generosity and support of veterans in our community!

Phyllis Beastrom

President

Ellsworth American Legion Auxiliary Unit 204