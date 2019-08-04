Letter to the editor: Political caricatures

1 John 2: 9 tells us "anyone who claims to be in the light but hates a brother or sister is still in the darkness." If someone is teaching us to hate our neighbor, our fellow Wisconsinite, our fellow American and we fall for it, we're handing ourselves over to be used.

We are neighbors, Wisconsinites, Americans. We have shared values and different ideas for how to solve problems. Neither side has a monopoly on the right answer. The best solutions pull from philosophical ideals underlying both sides. Like wings of a bird, we need to pull from both sides to fly.

We have real problems tugging at the fabric of our local communities. We can't begin to solve them if we're trapped in this us vs. them nonsense. We need to stop being willing to let others reduce our views of our neighbors to a partisan caricature. Perhaps instead, we can start seeing each other in the light of God's love that He has for all of his people.

Sarah Yacoub

Hudson