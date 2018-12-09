The Panthers finished with 444 team points at the 23-team tournament, beating out St. Croix Falls by 11 points.

Charlie Stuhl, Jared Lansing, Sawyer Hamilton and Cedric Kosnopfal were Ellsworth's champions on the day, and Stuhl was also named the tournament's Outstanding Wrestler.

Wisconsin Wrestling's sixth-ranked 138-pound Division 2 high school wrestler claimed two technical falls and a 4-1 decision before defeating St. Croix Falls' Kole Marko 5-4 in the championship bout.

Lansing, the state's seventh-ranked Division 2 145-pound wrestler, also won his first-place bout by a one-point margin. The Ellsworth senior claimed a 7-6 decision over Zeke Sigmund of Medford who's currently ranked sixth in the state.

Hamilton became the team's third champion after he pinned Baldwin-Woodville's Max Ramberg 35 seconds into the 152-pound championship bout, and Kosnopfal claimed Ellsworth's final individual title by defeating Aden Elsen by a 3-2 decision. Kosnopfal is currently WI Wrestling's second-ranked 160-pound Division 2 high school wrestler.

Earlier in the week, the Ellsworth Panthers wrestling team cruised to their second Middle Border Conference dual victory on Thursday, Dec. 6, by defeating the St. Croix Central Panthers 70-6.

SCC walked away with many moral victories that included not getting pinned by some of Ellsworth's leaders, but the only win the home Panthers claimed was the 285-pound bout which Ellsworth forfeited.

Ellsworth earned pins from Jared Toenjes, Kyle Anschutz, Logan Peterson, Cale Ekholm, Jon Cain, Carter Huppert, Lansing and Hamilton. The quickest win by fall came from Hamilton who pinned SCC's Logan Shackelton in 22 seconds.

SCC was without their returning state champion Ryan Larson who is currently recovering from an MCL sprain he endured during SCC's state championship football game. Larson hopes to return to the mat in early January.

The Panthers will continue their season on Thursday, Dec. 13, when they host the Amery Warriors for their third MBC dual of the season. Ellsworth will travel to Rochester on Friday, Dec. 14, for the two-day, 39-team Minnesota Christmas Tournament. Wrestling will begin at 2 p.m. at the Regional Sports Center on Friday, and quarterfinals will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15.

Schlegel returns to lead SVE alongside Fesenmaier

Spring Valley/Elmwood's Santana Schlegel made a noteworthy return to the Cardinals' lineup on Saturday by taking third place in the 152-pound bracket. Schlegel had been out with an injury prior to Saturday, but showed little sign of regression in his first tournament of the season.

The senior lost to Baldwin-Woodville's Ramberg in the semifinals by a 6-4 decision but bounced back in the third-place match by defeating St. Croix Falls' Josey Wilson 4-2.

Senior Kenny Fesenmaier also took third place at Eau Claire North High School on Saturday after pinning Medford's Clay Bowe one minute, 23 seconds into the 182-pound third-place bout.

Fesenmaier was defeated by Badlwin-Woodville's Blaine Guthrie in the semifinals after the Blackhawks' sophomore claimed a 3-1 sudden victory over the SVE senior. Guthrie went on to win the 182-pound weight class by pinning New Richmond's Jake LaVenture in two minutes.

The Cardinals earned fourth-place finishes from Nate Fesenmaier and Travis Marty, along with a fifth-place finish from Kaleb Casey.The team placed in the top half of the Huskies' invite by taking ninth at the 23-team tournament and scoring 242 team points.

On Tuesday, Dec. 4, the Cardinals claimed a 45-30 dual win against the Somerset Spartans who competed with six open weights. The Cardinals took three of the seven bouts that were wrestled on Tuesday night, receiving wins from Brayden Wolf, Nolan Stans and Casey. Wolf and Casey pinned their Somerset opponents while Stans picked up a 16-9 decision over Landon Anez in the 170-pound bout.

SVE will travel to Clear Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 11, for a 7 p.m. dual matchup.

Luksich brings home gold for Prescott

Prescott senior Ethan Luksich picked up his first 195-pound title of the year at the Huskies' invite on Saturday after claiming two decisions and a technical fall in his 12-wrestler bracket.

Luksich received a bye in the opening round on Saturday, then sent Jeffrey Pfannerstill to the consolation bracket by defeating the junior 16-9. The Prescott senior went on to defeat Brice Thiel by a close 9-8 decision before winning his weight class with a 15-0 technical fall over Medford's Dalton Krug.

The Cardinals finished in 16th place as a team and tallied up 143.5 total points.

Prior to Saturday's tournament, the Amery Warriors defeated the Cardinals 39-31 on Tuesday, Dec. 4. The Warriors may have walked away with the win, but Prescott claimed five bout wins and three pins before ultimately dropping the Tuesday night MBC dual.

Mason Cable, Luksich and Alex Iberg all pinned their Amery opponents. Cole Dravis added four points to the Cardinals' 31 total by defeating Timmy Kelling by an 8-4 decision, and Ryan Pederson claimed a 9-1 major decision over Joseph Wentz in the final bout of the night. The Cardinals also received a forfeit in the 113-pound bout.

Prescott will host the Somerset Spartans on Thursday, Dec. 13, for their third MBC dual of the season.

EAU CLAIRE NORTH TOP-FIVE FINISHERS:

106: Fifth-place match: Kaleb Casey (Spring Valley/Elmwood, 8-1, Fr.) over Luke Blanchard (Bloomer/Colfax, 8-2, Fr.) (Dec 5-3)

113: Third-place match: Cole Nelson (Ellsworth, 6-2, Jr.) over Nathan Gellerup (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards, 7-2, So.) (Dec 11-7)

138: First-place match: Charlie Stuhl (Ellsworth, 8-0, Jr.) over Kole Marko (Saint Croix Falls, 8-1, Fr.) (Dec 5-4)

145: First-place match: Jared Lansing (Ellsworth, 7-1, Sr.) over Zeke Sigmund (Medford Area, 7-1, Jr.) (Dec 7-6)

152: First-place match: Sawyer Hamilton (Ellsworth, 8-0, Sr.) over Max Ramberg (Baldwin-Woodville, 9-1, Fr.) (Fall 0:35); Third-place match: Santana Schlegel (Spring Valley/Elmwood, 4-1, Sr.) over Josey Wilson (Saint Croix Falls, 7-2, Sr.) (Dec 4-2)

160: First-place match: Cedric Kosnopfal (Ellsworth, 8-1, Sr.) over Aden Elsen (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards, 8-1, Sr.) (Dec 3-2); Third-place match: Carter Duerkop (Eau Claire North, 3-1, Sr.) over Nate Fesenmaier (Spring Valley/Elmwood, 7-3, So.) (MD 12-3)

170: Third-place match: Levi Smith (Eau Claire Memorial, 8-1, Sr.) over Jared Toenjes (Ellsworth, 5-3, Sr.) (Dec 8-6)

182: Third-place match: Kenny Fesenmaier (Spring Valley/Elmwood, 7-2, Sr.) over Clay Bowe (Medford Area, 5-3, Jr.) (Fall 1:23)

195: First-place match: Ethan Luksich (Prescott, 7-2, Sr.) over Dalton Krug (Medford Area, 3-1, So.) (TF-1.5 4:00 (15-0)); Third-place match: Brice Thiel (Auburndale, 3-2, Fr.) over Travis Marty (Spring Valley/Elmwood, 4-5, Jr.) (Dec 4-2)

220: First-place match: Jake Rau (Medford Area, 7-0, Jr.) over Logan Peterson (Ellsworth, 5-1, Jr.) (Dec 1-0)

285: Fifth-place match: Shawn Thomason (Prescott, 6-4, So.) over Wylie Dunn (Whitehall, 5-4, Fr.) (MD 14-5)

Ellsworth 70, SCC 6

182: Jared Toenjes (Ellsworth) over Josh Bair (Saint Croix Central) (Fall 1:38)

195: Kyle Anschutz (Ellsworth) over Logan Knapton (Saint Croix Central) (Fall 3:28)

220: Logan Peterson (Ellsworth) over Oliver Olsen (Saint Croix Central) (Fall 0:43)

285: Nathan Berends (Saint Croix Central) over Unknown (For.)

106: Cale Ekholm (Ellsworth) over Hunter Feyereisen (Saint Croix Central) (Fall 2:36)

113: Cole Nelson (Ellsworth) over Unknown (For.)

120: Bailey Poellinger (Ellsworth) over David Olson (Saint Croix Central) (Dec 4-1)

126: Jon Cain (Ellsworth) over Erik Collins (Saint Croix Central) (Fall 3:23)

132: Carter Huppert (Ellsworth) over Tadan Holzer (Saint Croix Central) (Fall 3:48)

138: Charlie Stuhl (Ellsworth) over Devin Wasley (Saint Croix Central) (Dec 11-4)

145: Jared Lansing (Ellsworth) over Sean O`Keefe (Saint Croix Central) (Fall 0:34)

152: Sawyer Hamilton (Ellsworth) over Logan Shackelton (Saint Croix Central) (Fall 0:22)

160: Ellsworth received a forfeit

170: Cedric Kosnopfal (Ellsworth) over Braeden Bloom (Saint Croix Central) (MD 19-7)

SVE 45, Somerset 30

138: Brayden Wolf (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Dylan Kammerud (Somerset) (Fall 3:06)

145: Jared Grahovac (Somerset) over Cross Hurlburt (Spring Valley/Elmwood) (Fall 5:20)

152: Zach Maitrejean (Somerset) over Ryan Christensen (Spring Valley/Elmwood) (Fall 3:03)

160: Nate Fesenmaier (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Unknown (For.)

170: Nolan Stans (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Landon Anez (Somerset) (Dec 16-9)

182: Kenny Fesenmaier (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Unknown (For.)

195: Travis Marty (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Unknown (For.)

220: Paul Schwebach (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Unknown (For.)

285: Double Forfeit

106: Kaleb Casey (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Riley Rainer (Somerset) (Fall 1:24)

113: Tristan Neisinger (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Unknown (For.)

120: Ty Cavett (Somerset) over Skyler Beesley (Spring Valley/Elmwood) (Fall 4:05)

126: Landon Wilson (Somerset) over Unknown (For.)

132: Tyler Hantsbarger (Somerset) over Max Schmitt (Spring Valley/Elmwood) (Fall 0:51)

Amery 39, Prescott 31

126: Mason Tylee (Amery) over Sam Murphy (Prescott) (MD 10-2)

132: Walker Ingham (Amery) over Grant Stanton (Prescott) (Fall 3:51)

138: Jordan Penard (Amery) over Mark Gonzalez (Prescott) (Fall 1:24)

145: Mason Cable (Prescott) over Keaton Tollakson (Amery) (Fall 1:32)

152: Cole Dravis (Prescott) over Timmy Kelling (Amery) (Dec 8-4)

160: Mike Smith (Amery) over Isaiah Tulip (Prescott) (TF 16-1 0:00)

170: Matt Knutson (Amery) over Brett Nelson (Prescott) (Fall 1:02)

182: Kale Hopke (Amery) over Alex Ewing (Prescott) (Fall 1:33)

195: Ethan Luksich (Prescott) over Oscar Brickel (Amery) (Fall 5:11)

220: Chance Schroeder (Amery) over Logan Tyson (Prescott) (Dec 9-8)

285: Jefferey Setzer (Amery) over Shawn Thomason (Prescott) (UTB 5-3)

106: Alex Iberg (Prescott) over Sam Kelling (Amery) (Fall 0:35)

113: Carter Smith (Prescott) over Unknown (For.)

120: Ryan Pederson (Prescott) over Joseph Wentz (Amery) (MD 9-1)