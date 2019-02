Athletic Schedule: Feb. 14-19

GIRLS' BASKETBALL - Mondovi at Elmwood/Plum City, Elmwood HS, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL - Somerset at Ellsworth, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL - Prescott at Osceola, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL - Spring Valley at Glenwood City, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15

GIRLS' BASKETBALL - Prescott at Glenwood City, 5:45 p.m.

BOYS' BASKETBALL - Baldwin-Woodville at Prescott, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS' BASKETBALL - Boyceville at Spring Valley, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS' BASKETBALL - Ellsworth at Osceola, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS' BASKETBALL - Elmwood/Plum City at Glenwood City, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL - Elmwood/Plum City at Elk Mound, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

WRESTLING - Spring Valley/Elmwood at Independence, WIAA sectionals, 10 a.m.

WRESTLING - Ellsworth and Prescott at Neillsville, WIAA sectionals, 10:30 a.m.

BOYS' BASKETBALL - Prescott at Amery, 1 p.m.

BOYS' BASKETBALL - New Richmond at Ellsworth, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS' BASKETBALL - Somerset at Elmwood/Plum City, Elmwood HS, 7:15 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18

BOYS' BASKETBALL - Amery at Ellsworth, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

BOYS' BASKETBALL - Elmwood/Plum City at Colfax, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS' BASKETBALL - St. Croix Central at Prescott, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL - Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville, WIAA regionals, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL - Elmwood/Plum City at Eleva-Strum, WIAA regionals, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL - Spring Valley at Cochrane-Fountain City, WIAA regionals, 7:15 p.m.