Softball: Wolves advance to regional finals

The Wolves (12-5) hosted the Panthers for their first regional game of the 2019 Division 5 playoffs on Monday, May 20, and sent the Panthers home with a 10-0 loss, which wrapped up their 7-10 season.

Sophomore pitcher Anna Blanford was a mastermind in the circle where she held the Panthers to one hit, one walk and collected 12 strikeouts. Only eight of the at bats Blanford encountered didn't end in a strikeout.

The Wolves collected nine hits against their guests and were led by Blanford and freshman Maggie Glaus who went 2-for-3. The Wolves' offense was highlighted by an RBI triple from Blanford in the bottom of the sixth.

Brooklyn Link led the Wolves with three of her team's eight RBI.

The Wolves will now face the winner of Tuesday's No. 2-seeded Pepin/Alma vs. No. 7-seeded Lisbon game in the Division 5 Sectional 3 regional finals, which will be held on Thursday, May 23.