Lucas Flom and Louis Gromaire earned their first win of the year at No. 1 doubles by defeating Newman Catholic 6-0, 6-0 in the day's play-in round. The Panthers were ultimately defeated by Ashland — a 2018 state place-winning team — but head coaches Mary and Jim Rumpel considered Flom and Gromaire's subsectional run to be a great ending to their high school tennis careers.

Connor Price and Brevin Bundy also picked up a play-in round win by defeating Newman Catholic 6-0, 6-1, but were ultimately eliminated from the tournament in their 6-2, 6-1 loss to Altoona.

Mary also gave a shout-out to senior Adam Johnson who played his final tennis match at No. 3 doubles with freshman Jack Janke on Tuesday.

"We'll also miss Adam next year," Mary said. "He was a wonderful teammate all year long."

Johnson and Janke were defeated 6-3, 6-3 by Medford in their quarterfinal match.

Leo Bergner had a notable No. 1 singles play-in match, which lasted 2.5 hours, but ultimately ended in a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-8 loss for the Ellsworth sophomore.

"Leo gained a lot of great experience at No. 1 singles, even though it was a tough year," Mary said. "He has a bright future."

Flom, Johnson and Cedric Kosnopfal all graduate this year, but the Rumpels are looking forward to what's to come for their Panther program.