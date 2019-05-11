Trevor Miller started on the mound for SCC (10-7 overall, 6-4 Middle Border Conference) but was relieved by Keagan Berg after hitting Noah Matzek with a pitch and walking the next four Prescott (12-5 6-5) batters. Berg got SCC out of the inning with an infield fly and two fielder’s choice outs but not until after the Cardinals scored their first six runs of the game.

Berg remained on the mound for three innings and allowed two runs on two hits before Mason Dado took on the Cardinals for the final four innings of the game. Dado took his team’s loss after allowing one run on three hits and acquiring seven strikeouts.

Austin Fox had the best night at the plate as Prescott’s only batter to record two hits on the night. Fox went 2-for-3 with a single in the top of the second and a double in the sixth inning.

Matzek was the night’s winning pitcher after holding the Panthers scoreless on one hit in the final 1 ⅓ innings of play.

The Cardinals will continue their season on Monday, May 14, with a home game against Altoona (12-5).

Spring Valley 3, Boyceville 1

Santana Schlegel has shown his resiliency on the mound throughout the 2019 baseball season, and he did not stray from his ways in his team’s 3-1 victory on Friday, May 10.

After allowing a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, Schlegel buckled down and held the Boyceville Bulldogs (10-3 overall, 9-3 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) scoreless on three hits in his next five innings on the mound. The night’s winning pitcher struck out eight batters before being relieved by Aaron Borgerding who earned the night’s save by striking out two batters and forcing a ground out in the bottom of the seventh.

Schlegel scored the Cardinals’ (11-2, 11-2) first run of the night in the top of the first with a ground ball that allowed Carter Deppa to score. Deppa returned the favor by placing a ground ball in center field to bring Jon Fogarty home in the top of the fourth, and Connor Ducklow brought in the night’s final run by hitting a line drive to center field in the top of the fifth.

Deppa finished as the Cardinals’ leading batter with two of his team’s seven hits.

The Cardinals now lead the Dunn-St. Croix Conference standings by 1.5 games and will return to conference play on Monday, May 13, with a home game against Colfax (3-11, 3-9). Prior to Monday’s DSC game, the Cardinals will head to Ellsworth on Saturday, May 11, for a 2:30 non-league game at Summit Park.

Glenwood City 4, Elmwood/Plum City 2

Two late Hilltopper runs were detrimental in Elmwood/Plum City’s quest to find its third conference win of the season on Friday night.

The Wolves (2-10, 2-10) took a 2-1 lead after the first inning of play, faced a 2-2 tie after the fifth and faced their first and final deficit of the night after Glenwood City’s (4-9, 4-8) two-run sixth inning.

The Wolves collected five hits altogether and were led at the plate by Zack Phillips who recorded two singles in his team’s loss.

Dalton Binkowski pitched the entire game for the Wolves and took the night’s loss after allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out three batters.

The Wolves will travel to Mondovi (10-7, 8-5) for their next DSC game on Monday, May 13.

Osceola 6, Ellsworth 3

The Osceola Chieftains took over against the Ellsworth Panthers on Friday, May 10, when Ben Carlson singled on a 1-1 count in the top of the fifth to give the Chieftains their lasting, first lead of the Middle Border Conference matchup.

The Chieftains (7-6, 6-4) took a 4-2 lead before the fifth inning was over, and although the Panthers were able to cut the deficit to one run with an RBI single from Shane Lange in the bottom of the sixth, the Chieftains used a two-run sacrifice fly to settle the game at 6-3 in their favor.

The Panthers (1-11, 1-10) were outhit 7-4 and received hits from Lange, Matthew Mehrkens, Lucas Mallon and Lucas Kemmerer. Kemmerer led the Panthers with two of Ellsworth’s three RBI.

Urban Broadway took the loss for the Panthers after surrendering four runs on seven hits in the first four innings of the game. He was relieved by Jon Cain who pitched a hitless two innings before being relieved by Mehrkens who gave up Osceola’s final two runs.

Ellsworth will be challenged on Saturday, May 11, when the 11-2 Spring Valley Cardinals come to Summit Park for a 2:30 p.m. non-league game.