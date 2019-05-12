In fact, he's relied on optimism and patience as he's guided his young Spring Valley Cardinals team to a 12-2 season and the top of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference standings.

"If you kind of get on them sometimes, it gets to the point where they're high school kids and they're going to think about it more than just playing the game," Walczak said. "(Being patient) helps the whole entire team because they can just read and react to the game situations and they're not worried about what I'm thinking about."

Walczak's calm demeanor in the dugout and at third base was most recently utilized in the Cardinals' 5-0 win over the Ellsworth Panthers on Saturday, May 11. Spring Valley never trailed in their shutout win against the Panthers, but senior Santana Schlegel confirmed that Walczak's optimism doesn't fall short in the games where Cardinal errors outweigh their highlights.

"Even in games where we're not doing too well he stays calm and does what he needs to do to help us," Schlegel said. "He's been coaching since my freshman year, so we've just gotten to know him and know how to work hard and do our best as his players."

Walczak commended the leadership of his lone senior in return.

"Just being able to relax up there ... (Schlegel's) demeanor has been beneficial for everybody," Walczak said.

Schlegel went 2-for-4 against Ellsworth's Jared Marson and Ian Matzek on Saturday and led the Cardinals with three RBI.

"I just did what I could, stayed back on the ball and did my thing," Schlegel said before echoing his coach. "We just have to be enthusiastic with everyone no matter what. We just have to continue to keep our heads up and just always recognize the good things."

The Cardinals currently lead the DSC by 1.5 games but have three more regular season games to go before they can claim their conference title. The level of intensity and importance of every game will continue to rise as the postseason nears, but Walczak's coaching values are unlikely to falter anytime soon.

"High school boys are going to overthink a lot, so it's my job to try and take that out of the game and remind them that this is all stuff they've been doing for a long time and that they have the ability to do it," Walczak said. "It's about instilling that positivity in them so that they know that they can do it instead of having self-doubt."

The Ellsworth Panthers have had far less to be positive about in their 1-12 season, but head coach Rob Heller found some solace after his team's most recent loss.

"I give a lot of credit to the upperclassmen who were on last year's state-semifinals team and who have stuck it out this year," Heller said. "It would have been easy for them to give up, but they've stuck it out through everything this season."

Junior Charlie Stuhl said he's still been able to enjoy his time playing with his teammates this season, but he'd like to see his team be more competitive in the few games the Panthers have left this season. Only five of the Panthers' 13 2019 games have been decided by three or less runs, and although Ellsworth only trailed by two for the majority of Saturday's game, the home team's inability to create much offense was its ultimate setback.

Aaron Borgerding, the night's winning pitcher, held the Panthers to three hits before being relieved by Mike Bauer in the sixth inning. Stuhl was responsible for two of the Panthers' four hits on the night.

"We just have to keep picking each other up," Stuhl said. "When someone makes a mistake we just have to tell them to shake it off. Errors are going to happen."