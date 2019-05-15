Baseball: Ellsworth wins season series against Amery

The Panthers got off to a 4-0 run in the opening inning after Charlie Stuhl hit a two-out, two-run single to right field and the Warriors' pitcher walked in two runs.

The Warriors tied things up in the bottom of the fourth, but the Panthers responded with RBI from Stuhl, Ian Matzek, Jack Voelker and Max Mitchell in the top of the fifth inning. Amery put together a three-run comeback in the bottom of the seventh but was retired on a fly ball caught by Shane Lange.

Both teams recorded five hits on the night, but the Warriors recorded one more error in the field than the Panthers.

The Panthers went through four pitchers on Tuesday night, but their second win of the season went to Jared Marson who held the Warriors scoreless during his 2 ⅔ innings on the mound. Marson allowed two hits and struck out one batter before being relieved by Lucas Mallon in the seventh inning.

The Panthers will continue the last stretch of their regular season on Thursday, May 16, with an away game at Baldwin-Woodville (9-7, 6-5).

Somerset 3, Prescott 1

The Prescott Cardinals dropped to the bottom half of the Middle Border Conference standings on Tuesday night after losing 3-1 to the Somerset Spartans.

The Cardinals (12-7, 6-6) are now half a game back out of fourth place in the MBC standings with a 6-6 conference record.

The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Austin Fox brought Dylan Malmlov home on an RBI single hit to left field, but the Cardinals were unable to make their way around the bases for the remainder of the night.

The Spartans (12-8, 5-6) took over in the bottom of the second inning by scoring on an RBI single and an error in center field. The home team added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth by taking advantage of another Prescott error.

The Cardinals outhit the Spartans 6-3 but committed five errors while their hosts kept it clean in the field throughout the night.

Cody Rohl pitched the entire game for the Cardinals and didn't allow a single earned run. A.J. Beasley was named the night's winning pitcher after holding the Cardinals to one run on six hits and striking out five batters.

Prescott will look for its seventh conference win of the season on Thursday, May 16, when Osceola (7-6, 6-4) comes to Firehall Field for a 5 p.m. league matchup.