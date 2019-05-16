Baseball: The 2019 playoff brackets are in

Two Pierce County teams will begin their playoff runs at home while two will be forced to play on the road in the first round of regionals.

The Spring Valley Cardinals (14-2) earned a No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the Division 4 Sectional 1 bracket and will host the winner of No. 4-seeded Prairie Farm (5-6) vs. No. 5-seeded McDonell Catholic (2-11) on Tuesday, May 28, at 5 p.m.

The Prescott Cardinals (12-7) received a No. 3 seed in the Division 3 Sectional 1 bracket and will host No. 6-seeded Colfax (4-13) on Thursday, May 23, in the opening round of regionals.

The Ellsworth Panthers and Elmwood/Plum City Wolves will face uphill battles in their playoff runs.

No. 8-seeded Ellsworth (2-12) was matched with the No. 1-seeded River Falls Wildcats (12-4) in the opening round of the Division 2 Sectional 1 bracket and will be tasked with delivering the Wildcats their first home loss of the season in order to advance to the second round of regionals.

EPC (2-11) was granted a No. 7 seed and will face the No. 2-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran Lancers (7-8) on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23. The Wolves will be competing in the same Division 4 sectional as Spring Valley, and the two teams could see each other in the opening round of sectionals.

Regional finals will be held on Wednesday, May 29, for Divisions 2-4, and sectionals are scheduled for Tuesday, June 4th, with the State Baseball Tournament taking place at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute from June 11-13.