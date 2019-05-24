Anderson went 3-for-4 at the plate in No. 3-seeded Prescott's (16-8) 9-1 regional win over the No. 6-seeded Colfax Vikings on Thursday, May 23, and collected five of his team's seven RBI.

Anderson brought runs in with a double in the third inning and a single in the fourth.

The Vikings scored their only run of the night in the top of the first with an RBI single from George Scharlau, but Colfax was held to one hit for the remainder of the first-round playoff game.

Matthew Langer earned the win for the Cardinals after pitching the first five innings of the game and holding the Vikings to one run on run hit during his time on the mound. The Prescott senior also struck out four batters before being relieved by Cody Rohl in the sixth inning. Rohl gave up one hit in the sixth but kept the Vikings at one run before Noah Matzek finished things off in the top of the seventh.

Six Cardinal players connected at the plate against the Vikings' pitching staff and collectively tallied up 11 hits.

The Cardinals will continue their playoff run in Eau Claire with an away game against the No. 2-seeded Regis Ramblers (16-8) whom the Cardinals defeated 8-3 on Tuesday, May 21, in their final regular season game.

River Falls 11, Ellsworth 1

The Ellsworth Panthers took a 1-0 lead over the River Falls Wildcats in the top of the second inning of their WIAA Division 2 regional playoff game, but the valiant underdog story came to an end when the Wildcats put up four runs in the following half inning.

The No. 8-seeded Panthers were held to four hits on the night and allowed 17 to their No. 1-seeded Wildcat hosts. Ian Matzek contributed two of the Panthers' four hits with singles in the second and fifth innings.

Urban Broadway took the loss for the Panthers after allowing seven runs on eight hits in his 2 ⅓ innings on the mound. He was relieved by Jared Marson who surrendered four runs on eight hits, and Lucas Mallon pitched the final inning for the Panthers before they were 10-runned in the bottom of the sixth.

The Panthers' season concluded with a 3-12 record while the Wildcats record improved to 15-4 prior to their second-round playoff game against the No. 4-seeded St. Croix Central Panthers (14-9) on Tuesday, May 28.

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 12, Elmwood/Plum City 2

Two big innings for the Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran Lancers settled the Elmwood/Plum City Wolves' season fate on Thursday, May 23.

The No. 2-seeded Lancers scored six runs in the second inning and five in the fourth before 10-running the Wolves in 4.5 innings of play.

The Wolves' two runs came in the top of the third when Dalton Binkowski and Noah Gansluckner scored on an error at first base.

The Wolves were outhit 11-3, and Gansluckner was responsible for two of his team's three hits on the night.

Basil Gilles took the loss for the Wolves after allowing six runs on four hits in his 1 ⅔ innings on the mound. Jackson Glampe, Binkowski and Gansluckner came in as relief pitchers before the night was over.

The Wolves' season concluded at 3-15 and with the departure of three seniors — Gansluckner, Nic Forster and Tyler Maxwell.