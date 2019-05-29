“They do these things every day, and we do everything with a purpose,” Walczak said.

That paid off for the Cardinals (16-2) on Tuesday, May 28, when they faced a tied 2-2 score in the seventh inning of their first regional playoff game of the season against the McDonell Central Catholic Bulldogs (3-13).

The Bulldogs were retired on a pop out in the top of the seventh but not until after their third base runner scored on a passed ball to tie things up with the Cardinals. But with their season on the line, the Cardinals buckled down and retreated to their head coach’s season-long sentiments.

“I tell them that there’s no moment to big for them and to make sure they stay down to Earth,” Walczak said.

The Cardinals used singles from Aaron Borgerding and Mike Bauer to start the bottom of the seventh, and Borgerding’s superior baserunning allowed him to advance to second during Bauer’s at bat. Borgerding was held up at second during Bauer’s fly ball to center field but managed to score the night’s winning run on a sacrifice bunt hit by Connor Ducklow to send the Cardinals to Wednesday’s regional finals game.

The Cardinals outhit the Bulldogs 9-4 but made a few too many errors, which allowed the game to be closer than the box score alludes to. However, Walczak was proud of how his team finished the game and rose above adversity.

“We faced adversity in the game, but we fought through that,” Walczak said. “Tonight also showed we really do have some good leaders on this team.”

Walczak also mentioned the strong pitching of Bauer who pitched 6 ⅔ innings and allowed two runs on four hits and earned 10 strikeouts on the night before being relieved by Borgerding who came in for the Bulldogs’ final out of the game.

The No. 1-seeded Cardinals will now face the No. 2-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran Lancers (12-9) on Wednesday, May 29, at 5 p.m., and will look for a bid to the Division 4 Sectional 1 sectional tournament.

Walczak said he hopes his players are able to minimize their mistakes while trusting their potential from here on out.

Eau Claire Regis 5, Prescott 4

The Prescott Cardinals’ late comeback fell short on Tuesday, May 28, in their 5-4 loss to the Eau Claire Regis Ramblers, which featured a 4-run first inning for the Ramblers.

The Cardinals (16-9) put up their first run of the night when Austin Fox scored on a pop fly single by Matthew Langer, and Prescott cut the deficit to two runs in the following inning with an RBI single from Fox.

However, Regis (17-8) added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth by tagging up on a fly out, which would prove to be costly for the Cardinals. Prescott score on a ground out from Cam Aslakson and another RBI single from Fox in the top of the seventh, but watched their season come to close on a strikeout.

Fox led the Cardinals’ batting with two hits and two RBI and proved to be a strong addition to the Cardinals’ varsity lineup this season.

Matthew Langer pitched all six innings for the Cardinals, allowed five runs on eight hits and struck out seven batters in his final high school baseball game.