The No. 1-seeded Cardinals (17-2) claimed an 8-2 win over the No. 2-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran Lancers (12-10) on Wednesday, May 29, and ended their four-year sectional dry spell.

The Lancers led 2-0 after the top of the third, but the Cardinals controlled the game from there on out and put up all eight of their runs between the third and fifth innings.

Spring Valley was outhit 8-7 while Carter Deppa and Brady Bednarek were the only two Cardinals to record more than one hit, but the Cardinals' error-less defense and poised pitching made up for Spring Valley's slight disadvantage at the plate. The Lancers recorded one error while the Cardinals played error free, and the Cardinals' pitchers only walked one Lancer batter while 12 Cardinal batters earned free bases from the Lancers' pitching staff.

Aaron Borgerding earned the win on the mound for the Cardinals after dealing the first 6 ⅔ innings of the game in which he held the Lancers to two runs on eight hits and collected seven strikeouts. Nolan Stans relieved Borgerding for the final out of the night and ended the Lancers' season on a three-pitch strikeout.

The Cardinals will continue their playoff run on Tuesday, June 4, in Shell Lake with a 1:15 p.m. game against the No. 5-seeded Thorp Cardinals (9-12) who defeated No. 2-seeded Flambeau (10-3) 10-4 in their regional championship game. The winner of the Cardinal battle will face the winner of the No. 1 Webster (26-0) vs. No. 1 Butternut/Mercer (20-4) sectional semifinal game at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.