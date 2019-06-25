Baseball: Walczak commends Borgerding's MVP season

Q: It seems as though Aaron already held some leadership roles as an underclassmen because of his athletic talent, but how did you see him step up even more this season?

A: Aaron showed his leadership in multiple ways. In practices he led by example. I never had to remind him or his groups to stay on task, and he is usually the first one to let people know when it's time to get back to work. Also, he is a good vocal leader. He would not only pick his teammates up but he would also communicate clearly with his teammates and help them on the field as much as possible.

Q: Did you have to directly ask him to take on a larger leadership role?

A: No, I didn't ask Aaron to take a larger leadership role. I know how he is as an athlete/teammate and expected it out of him. He is a type of player that doesn't care much for personal stats but only cares about team success, and he knows that in order to have a successful team that he has the ability to hold his teammates accountable for getting their work in.

Q: From your perspective, how would you describe Aaron's leadership style?

A: He leads by example and is also a vocal leader. One of the main things that sets him apart is his willingness to do whatever it takes to make the team better. Whether it is playing multiple positions — going to the extent of taking extra fly balls and ground balls because he had to play multiple positions — working on all skills or spending extra time in the weight room. He just understands that he needs and is willing to do whatever it takes to make himself better to help the team in any way.

Q: How did you see his skills improve this season?

A: His skills improved a lot from season beginning to season end. He started the season with a good skill set but with the time and reps that he received, his fielding, base running and hitting all improved. He also knows that there is room to get better, and he is willing to work hard at continuing his development.

Q: Along with Aaron, you also had five players receive All-Conference honors, four of whom will return next season. How are you feeling knowing how much this team improved in the course of a year and knowing that you still have plenty of time to coach these talented players?

A: I am very excited to see this group grow. I hope that all of them continue to work and develop the desire to continue to work and improve. Their amount of improvement over the course of the season really impressed me, but I know that in order for them to continue to compete in our conference they need to continue to improve and not be complacent with this past season.

I also hope to see other players take some leadership roles to hold others accountable for their offseason work so that their team unity can grow even more.