This season, Hawe agreed to donate a dollar for every strikeout by an Aces pitcher. In the team's latest update, Aces pitchers have totalled 270 strikeouts.

"I like to do things like this," Hawe said. "Habitat (For Humanity) has been pretty close to my heart. I wanted to do something with it this year. It's a nice way and fun way to give back."

Already a regular contributor to Habitat For Humanity, Hawe said he appreciates the connections he's made with the people he's built housing for and the people he's built with.

"To see what you are doing for them is what gets to me," Hawe said.

Since 2012, Hawe has travelled to El Savador, Romania, Nicaragua and Mexico to assist in building homes. He's brought his wife and oldest son each on a trip.

Working at Thrivent Financial has made it easy for Hawe to continue to donate time and money to Habitat For Humanity since the two partnered. With his son, Kyle, pitching for the Aces, Hawe figured donating a dollar for every strikeout would be a fun way to generate money for Habitat For Humanity and get the community talking.

"It was just an idea that came to mind," Hawe said.

So far, Hawe is pleased with how both the idea and the results on the field have been this summer. Highlighted by an 18-strikeout performance by Teddy Tauer on July 12, the Aces have 270 strikeouts in 250 1/3 innings, good for a 9.7 K/9 ratio.

"I'm not surprised by (the amount of strikeouts)," Hawe said. "I anticipated donating around $350 and that looks like a goal the team could reach."

The Aces have a few games left in the regular season. With a 10-6 win over the Cannon Falls Bears on Sunday, the Aces clinched the No. 1 seed in the Region 5C playoffs. Meaning the success of the team and the rate in which the team is striking out batters gives Hawe confidence the donation amount will reach or exceed $350.

When asked if he'd do the same donation next season, Hawe said he thought about making a rotation of nonprofits to donate to. Next season Hawe would like to donate a dollar per strikeout to Goodhue United Way.

Hawe reiterated his passion for giving back to the community. Which is why in the fall Hawe said he will donate a dollar for every point scored by the Red Wing Wingers football to the Nick Connelly Scholarship. He set the minimum at $150.

"I want to keep building his legacy," Hawe, a former coach of Connelly's, said. He hopes his donation this fall will inspire others to make a donation of their own to the scholarship.

Still a month away from football, Hawe said he'll continue to watch the Aces at The Ath rack up the strikeouts as the team nears playoffs.