The Wolves (2-2) held the Lancers (1-3) to 27 points while receiving double-digit scoring efforts from two of their players as the team tallied up 43 total points.

Luke Webb was once again the Wolves' leading scorer on Monday night, and he filled his stat line with 13 points, seven rebounds, a block and a steal. Nic Forster followed Webb's lead with 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block.

As a team, the Wolves committed 17 turnovers to the Lancers' 15, but EPC outrebounded its guest by a 10-board margin.

The Wolves are now 2-2 on the season, and they'll attempt to lengthen their winning streak on Thursday, Dec. 6, when they host the Durand Panthers (2-0) at Elmwood High School.

Spring Valley 76, Pepin/Alma 26

The Cardinals claimed a decisive win on Monday, Dec. 3, which was much needed after the Cardinals picked up two losses in their opening week of play.

"Last night was a good opportunity for our kids to bounce back after a disappointing performance on Saturday against Fall Creek," Cardinals' coach Rob Bosshart said. "I was really happy about the resilience the guys showed and how they were ready to play with intensity and effort. Everyone got a significant amount of court time which is important for the development of our younger guys. It was a good win for us."

The Cardinals (2-2) will begin their Dunn-St. Croix Conference play on Thursday, Dec. 6, when they host the Colfax Vikings (3-0) at 7 p.m.