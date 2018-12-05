The senior co-captain recorded 36 points in Prescott's 80-61 win against the Cameron Comets (1-1) on Tuesday, Dec. 4, tying former Cardinal Kaycee Charette's single-game scoring record. Yaeger added eight rebounds and six steals to her unmatchable stat line.

The Cardinals (4-0, 2-0) led 48-31 at halftime and handled the Comets' full-court press with ease after the break. "We did a good job breaking the press and getting fast break points," Cardinals' head coach Ron Murphy said.

Murphy said the Comets were a quick team that shot the ball well from outside — the Comets shot 10 of 21 from behind the 3-point line — but the Cardinals won the rebounding battle 42-27, helping them claim what Murphy called a "really good win for our girls".

Sophomore Bella Lenz added 19 points, six rebounds and six assists to her team's win. Allie Murphy recorded eight points and five assists, McKenna Johnson contributed six rebounds and five assists, and Kaelyn Lewis chipped in with six rebounds.

"We played pretty well, but we have some areas that we will continue to emphasize and get better at," coach Murphy said.

The Cardinals will host the St. Croix Central Panthers (1-4, 0-2) on Friday, Dec. 7, at 7:15 p.m.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Eleva-Strum 53, Elmwood/Plum City 21

Mondovi 59, Spring Valley 37