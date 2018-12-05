Boys' basketball: Cardinals' MBC streak ends at 59

The Tigers defeated the Cardinals (1-1, 0-1) 65-60 and led by as many as 13 points in the second half. Prescott made a late run to get within three points of the Tigers at 63-60 but was unable to finish off the game and preserve its conference record.

The Tigers led 28-26 at halftime and were lifted by Cole Effertz who came off the bench and scored 11 points in the first half. Jack Stuedemann led the Tigers with 16 points.

Prescott's Parker Nielsen and Jacob Doffing combined for 44 of the Cardinals' 60 points; Nielsen led all scorers with 27, and Doffing was next on the list with 17.

Next, the Cardinals are tasked with facing the Durand Panthers (2-0) on the road on Saturday, Dec. 8. Tip-off for the non-conference matchup is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.