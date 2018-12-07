Boys' basketball: Cardinals play with purpose in 2-0 week

"The guys were disappointed in our performance last Saturday against Fall Creek and came into the week with a sense of purpose," Spring Valley's head coach Rob Bosshart said. "We played well against Alma-Pepin on Monday and then followed that up with a couple of really good practices before the Colfax game. I was extremely happy and impressed with their focus this week and it was nice to see it pay dividends last night."

Bosshart called Thursday night's 53-46 Dunn-St. Croix Conference win his team's "most complete game of the season so far" and was impressed with the well-rounded performance from junior Trevor Stangl.

"Trevor Stangl played the best overall game that I've ever seen him play," Bosshart said. "Not only did he shoot well, but he was big for us on the glass as well as doing a nice job defensively against a smaller, quicker opponent."

Eighteen of Stangl's 21 points came from behind the 3-point line as the junior knocked down six 3s in the Cardinals' conference feat.

"We knew that he would break out of his shooting slump, and it was fortunate for us that he did it against such a quality opponent," Bosshart said.

The Cardinals will continue their DSC play on Tuesday, Dec. 11, when they travel to Mondovi to take on the Buffaloes (2-1, 1-0). The Buffaloes will head to Ellsworth on Friday, Dec. 7, to try their luck against the Panthers before hosting the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Scoring for Spring Valley: Stangl 21, Dylan Bosshart 13, Aaron Borgerding 11, Lance McMurrin 8