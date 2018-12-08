After scoring 38 points in the Panthers' (0-2) 71-68 loss to the Mondovi Buffaloes (3-1), Benson set his team up for a chance to win in the final seconds of the game when he dished to a teammate after being triple-teamed at the block. Ellsworth's final shot was unsuccessful, but instead of harping on teammates for the loss on his career scoring night, Benson asked more of himself once the final score was set.

"I just think I need to do my best and even do more," Benson said. "We're really, really young, and I feel like I need to do more than I did last year to help everybody. Playing varsity sports is tough and all of our guys are nervous, so I'm going to keep telling myself to get better."

The Panthers led the Buffaloes 36-33 at halftime of Friday night's non-conference game after Benson scored 15 first-half points, grabbed rebounds and directed his team's offense. Ellsworth utilized it's strong interior passing with back-door cuts followed by noteworthy passes from junior Ivan Mendez but missed a few open looks that kept the home team from opening up its lead in the first half.

Benson was double- or triple-teamed in the paint for the majority of the night, but his decision-making was sound when facing multiple defenders. "I think he's done a great job," Petersen said on Benson's decision-making. "Talking to coaches in the previous years and our staff this year, they've wanted him to be more aggressive in the past. He has been this year and it's showing in games. He's one of the best decision-makers I've been around as far as knowing when to pass the ball and finding guys who are open."

Unfortunately, the Panthers shot 3-for-20 from deep against Mondovi. Ellsworth sophomore Mason Anderson hit two 3s and finished the game with 18 total points. Meanwhile, Mondovi shot 7-for-17 from behind the 3-point line.

"We shot in the teens again from 3 and have to clean that up, but if I can get a shot the coaches just say take it, even though I would like to pass to a teammate," Benson said. "I have to do more; I can't rely on Drake (Flom) and Alex (Motley) to carry the team."

After trailing 36-33 at half, Mondovi's Avery Hoepner — who finished with 37 points — also put his team on his back and scored six points in the first four minutes of the second half, helping his team climb to a 46-40 lead. The Panthers inched their way back into the game with six points from Benson, a 3-pointer from Anderson out of a timeout and a layup from Shane Lange and were able to regain the lead at the 9:49 mark, but the Buffaloes scored the next next seven points of the game with a bucket from Brennen Christopherson and an old-fashioned 3-pointer from Hoepner.

Benson defended Hoepner for the remainder of the night and shut him down until the last minute of the game when the junior guard was fouled on a made basket and gave Mondovi a two-point lead with 48.8 seconds left. From there, the Panthers turned to Benson who came through once again with a layup and foul after a huge steal in the backcourt from senior Jack White.

The Buffaloes reclaimed the lead at 69-68 with 6.8 seconds left, leaving Ellsworth with an almost perfectly-executed ATO that resulted in a missed layup and two free throws for the Buffaloes' Ryan Faith who sealed the win at 71-68.

"They were down," Petersen said of his players after the heartbreaking loss. "They care so much. They want to be successful in the worst way, and I want them to be successful in the worst way. At the end of the day, we have to keep our heads up and they played together. Those things carry over and we'll eventually get things clicking."

The Panthers recorded 23 turnovers in their second game without starting point guard Erik Lange who is out with a sprained ankle and will emphasize taking care of the ball in next week's practices. The Panthers will also be looking for players who are willing to step up to ease Benson's role as they prepare for their next game on Friday, Dec. 14.

"You can't ask (Benson) to do much more than he already is," Petersen said. "He does everything for us. If we're down a guy and don't have a ball-handler, he can bring it up for us. He's a post presence for us. He's a coach's dream as far as being a leader at all times, and we have to try and get him some easier shots and have some guys step up."

The Panthers will return to action on Friday, Dec. 14, when they travel to Amery to face the 1-2 Warriors.

Scoring for Ellsworth: Benson 38, Anderson 18, S. Lange 6, Mendez 4, Woodland 2