Girls' basketball: Prescott continues to impress

The Cardinals (6-0, 4-0) remain undefeated on the season after six games and have continued to give their fans reasons to spend their week-day nights sitting on bleachers in the Nest.

So far this season, the Cardinals have provided their fans with strong play on both ends of the court, which was what allowed them to claim a 91-48 win over the Somerset Spartans (3-3, 1-3) on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Haylee Yaeger reached the 30-point scoring mark once again and was unstoppable in the post where she was able to make her way through any wall of Spartan defenders with her crafty up-and-under post moves. Yaeger also made her way to the free-throw line six times against the Spartans and drew two early fouls on Somerset's season leading scorer Dani Schactner.

Prescott took a 52-31 lead at halftime thanks to Yaeger's 16 points and well-rounded play from sophomore Bella Lenz. Lenz ended the half with 18 points — 10 of which came in the first four minutes of the game — and created problems for Somerset's offense in the backcourt as the Spartan guards struggled to get past Lenz's long wingspan and savvy defensive moves.

The Spartans came back from a 19-7 deficit by creating an 11-0 run off of three straights 3s and a bucket from Eve Goldstein, but a Tori Benck 3 and charge taken from the sophomore shooting guard brought an added level of intensity in the Cardinals' game that allowed them to finish the half on a 32-13 run.

Last season, the Cardinals may have allowed the Spartans to narrow the deficit in the second half. That wasn't a concern on Tuesday night. Prescott held its guests to 17 second-half points, six of which came after the Cardinals' rotation players were benched.

Even when up by 20-plus points, Lenz and Allie Murphy continued to dive for loose balls and make everything difficult for their opponents, creating transition opportunities for their teammates. Meanwhile, Yaeger, Nicole Dalman and McKenna Johnson continued to own their opponents in the paint regardless of the running-clock lead their team created.

"We're just mature now," Prescott's head coach Ron Murphy said. "We understand the focus, and we're playing with a lot of intensity all of the time. We're not looking at the scoreboard, and we're just making sure that we control the pace and the tempo."

The Prescott Cardinals have worked relentlessly to take the next step in their game, and now their motivation to prove themselves is paying off in wins and filled gymnasiums.

"We see the support we get from everybody, and it just feels really good to have the student section jumping up and down and having them cheering. We didn't really have that last year, but now people recognize that we're doing well. They want to come out here and cheer for us, and it just makes me proud to know that our whole team has this whole town supporting us."

Prescott will practice for the remainder of the week as the team prepares for its next challenge in Baldwin-Woodville (4-3, 3-1) on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

Scoring for Prescott: Yaeger 30; Lenz 22; Murphy 11; Johnson 8; Dalman 6; T. Benck 5; Ashley Rieken 3; Sydney Matzek, Kaelyn Lewis, Faith Stiles 2.