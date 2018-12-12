Sparked by five 3-point baskets in the opening half by Claire Straub, the Panthers (2-6, 0-4) jumped to an early lead as the game was hotly contested until just under the 8:00 mark of the second half on Tuesday, Dec. 11. The Tigers (4-2, 3-1) were able to answer every Ellsworth run with a basket or free throws to maintain a cushion that grew late as the Panthers scrambled for steals with little success.

Straub led the Panthers with a career-high 17 points, and Kaitlyn Nugent added 10. Leah De Young supported Hagman by adding 12.

"Claire was a great spark for us tonight," Panthers' head coach Jason Janke said. "We challenged her to to step up with Holly (Carlson) out and Nadia (Sigler) battling illness; she really answered early on."

Janke also mentioned Nugent who he said was "solid again" and Emma Swanson who played with great intensity as floor general on both ends.

"We were pleased with the girls tonight, despite the scoreboard," Janke said. "Coach Hutcheson said it well in post game, 'We just wish the scoreboard more closely reflected how tough we played'.

"Clearly we have to get better in some areas and when we do that, the outcomes will get better as well. We've had a tough stretch lately with illness and injury with little practice time to adjust. The kids did a good job tonight of learning what it means to 'play tough' and deal with adversity. We will keep working hard, and as we make some moves with our personnel, I think the wins will be on their way."

The Panthers won't face another opponent until Thursday, Dec. 20, when they host Osceola (3-2, 2-2) for a double-header with the boys' team. The Panther girls will play at 5:45 p.m. and will be followed by the boys at 7:15 p.m.

Scoring for Ellsworth: Straub 17; Nugent 10; Autumn Earney 7; Swanson 4; Masen Bach 3; Hayley Bach, Brianna Giese, Emily Mallon 2