Webb posted 13 points and 12 rebounds in the Wolves' 47-41 win over the Bulldogs and shot 7-for-9 from the charity stripe on Tuesday night.

As a team, the Wolves outrebounded the Bulldogs (2-4, 0-2) 50-26 and had strong rebounding nights from multiple players; Zack Phillips added nine boards, and Jackson Glampe and Tyler Maxwell both added eight rebounds apiece.

The Wolves claimed a 23-11 lead at the break but were outscored 30-24 in the second half.

Boyceville has yet to beat a conference opponent and was led in scoring by Logan Knudtson who recorded 16 points to lead all scorers. The Wolves' defense was able to hold the Bulldogs' season leading scorer Jaden Reisimer to 12 points, eight points short of his season average.

The Wolves will continue their DSC play on Friday, Dec. 14, when they travel to Elk Mound (2-3, 1-1).

Spring Valley 64, Mondovi 62

The Spring Valley Cardinals put forth another effort that was worthy of head coach Rob Bosshart's pride on Tuesday, Dec. 11, in their two-point victory over the Mondovi Buffaloes.

"I was really proud of our kids effort last night at Mondovi, especially in the first half when we got down by double digits," Bosshart said in an email after his team's victory. "Mondovi shot the ball very well early in the game and put us in a hole early but the kids didn't panic, were able to get a few defensive stops, and did a nice job of erasing the deficit before halftime."

Bosshart said that Mondovi (3-2, 1-1) is playing a bit short-handed right now due to injuries but that the team is a difficult matchup for most teams because of its players' athleticism and ability to score from the perimeter.

The Cardinals are now 4-2 on the season and 2-0 in Dunn-St. Croix conference play. Their next DSC challenge will come on Friday, Dec. 14, when they travel to Durand to face the 3-2 Panthers who were defeated 57-52 by Glenwood City (2-3, 1-1) on Tuesday night.