First, the Wolves (1-7, 0-4) wanted to keep senior Morgan Radtke from exceeding her season scoring average of 19 points. Second, EPC’s head coach Shaughn Laehn wanted to find opportunities to give his younger players some playing time.

The Wolves were able to accomplish both of their goals for the Thursday, Dec. 13, game but at the expense of a 75-33 Dunn-St. Croix Conference loss to the Mounders (6-2, 3-1).

The 6-foot Radtke — who scored her 1,00th career point in the Elmwood gymnasium Thursday night — is averaging 19.9 points on the season and tallied up 19 points against the Wolves who ran a zone defense throughout the night to try and minimize her opportunities in the paint.

The Wolves began in a 1-3-1 defense but soon switched to a 2-3 after the Mounders made two 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the game. Radtke was held scoreless in the paint for three minutes, 36 seconds, but was able to find multiple looks once her team adjusted to the Wolves’ zone defense. The senior center led all scorers in her memorable night.

Offensively, the Wolves stuck with the Mounders for the first four minutes of play thanks to two transition, right-handed layups from speedster Katie Feuker, but the Wolves’ consistent turnovers kept them from getting in much of a rhythm offensively.

The Mounders took advantage of EPC’s turnovers and created a 32-10 lead before the 6:05 mark in the first half. While the Wolves were doing all they could to limit Radtke’s dominance, the Mounders leaned on their perimeter shooters who collectively made seven 3s in the first 18 minutes of play. Sophie Cedarblade especially had a hot shooting night for the Mounders as she sunk five 3s to account for all 15 of her points.

EPC’s junior co-captains Kendra Kern and Feuker combined for 18 points in the first half, sophomore Anna Blanford added two points, and Rowan Rupakus made one free throw before the Wolves found themselves down 48-21 at the break.

The Wolves accomplished their second goal of the night in the second half when Feuker committed her fourth foul at the 10:56 mark, which allowed for freshmen Maggie Glaus, Hannah Baier and Hailee McDonough to get some minutes on the varsity floor. McDonough scored the Wolves’ first field goal of the second half by hitting a 3-pointer with 10:45 left in the game, Glaus went 2-for-2 at the charity stripe, and Baier contributed a free throw and took a charge while on the court for the Wolves.

Aside from accomplishing their pregame goals, the Wolves also continued to show relentless effort despite the large deficit they faced throughout the night.

“I haven’t seen any girls on our team really get down on themselves,” Kern said. “We get upset with a loss, but we don’t get upset with ourselves.”

Kern said that she sees her teammates continually “giving it their all” each game but that the Wolves need to continue to work on moving their feet and communicating on defense.

Coach Laehn agreed with Kern and hopes that his team will be able to use its time off to build confidence and prepare for the lighter schedule ahead.

“When we play the bottom half of the conference, we should be in some of those games,” Laehn said. “But we will have to play well; we can’t just think that.”

Laehn and his team’s goals for their next stretch of games are set, but whatever the outcome, the Wolves can be proud of the effort they’ve put forth so far this season.

“I’m very proud of them for not giving up in any games regardless of the score,” Laehn said. “That determination is going to pay off down the road.”

The Wolves will play a non-conference game at Independence (5-0) on Thursday, Dec. 27, at 7:30 p.m. They’ll return to DSC play on Thursday, Jan. 3, when they head to Spring Valley to take on the Cardinals (0-6, 0-4).

Scoring for EPC: Feuker, Kern 10; Lexi Waltz, McDonough 3; Blanford, Glaus 2; Baier, Rupakus, Vanessa Seipel 1

Durand 72, Spring Valley 28

The undefeated Dunn-St. Croix Conference leaders served the Spring Valley Cardinals their sixth loss of the season and their fourth conference loss of the year on Thursday night.

The Durand Panthers (7-0, 4-0) claimed a 45-19 lead at halftime and went on to outscore the Cardinals 27-9 in the second half for a final 72-28 deficit.

The Cardinals (0-6, 0-4) were led in scoring by Sandy Bune who finished with 12 points. Erin Stans and Lexi Johansen both added seven points, respectively. Durand’s Emily Annis led all scorers with 15 points.

The Cardinals will host Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (2-5) on Tuesday, Dec. 18, for their final game before the new year.