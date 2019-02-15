Girls' basketball: Wolves play with nothing to lose

Back when Laehn's daughters were in school, the No. 8-seeded Alma/Pepin Eagles took the No. 1-seeded Eleva-Strum Cardinals to overtime after having lost to the Eagles by 20 in during the regular season.

"Those girls kind of went at it like a-we've-got-nothing-to-lose kind of a deal," Laehn said. "The pressure was really off us."

The Wolves will apply that nothing-to-lose mantra when they face the current No. 1 Eagles on Tuesday, Feb. 19, just like they have throughout their 1-19 season, including in their Thursday, February 14, 65-47 loss to the Mondovi Buffaloes.

The Wolves held their ground for the first nine minutes of the game, but without starting point guard Kendra Kern who was out with concussion-like symptoms, the Buffaloes' full-court press go the best of the night's underdogs.

EPC junior Katie Feuker did all she could to keep the Wolves within reach in the first half by scoring 10 fastbreak points but committed her third foul with three minutes, 22 seconds left in the half, which caused the Wolves' ball-handling to deter even more so.

Buckets from Anna Blanford and Paige Benson brought the Wolves within six points before the 2:12 mark in the first half, but the Wolves committed five turnovers in the final two minutes of the half and watched their six-point deficit double before the break.

Down 12 at halftime, Laehn decided to return to his team's nothing-to-lose attitude and allotted more playing time to his rising freshmen. Maggie Glaus recorded nine points in the second half, Hannah Baier provided height in the paing and Hailee McDonough helped Feuker and senior Rowan Rupakus out with ball-handling duties.

The freshmen's contributions were promising for the program's future but weren't enough to keep the Buffaloes within striking distance. The Wolves never cut the deficit to less than 10 points in the second half and were hindered by a heap of fouls that allowed the Buffaloes to shoot in the bonus for the final 10 minutes.

Feuker's grit was present throughout her 19-point night, but she was sent to the bench for good with three minutes remaining in the game. A Glaus 3-pointer and a Rupakus jumpshot sealed the game at 65-47.

Despite the loss, Laehn said his main concern is finding little improvements throughout his team's final week of the season, which he said he's been able to do so far.

"We've done some things better along the way," Leahn said. "I asked them to work hard this one week we have left, and they have. Tomorrow we'll go up to Elk Mound and see what we can do up there. I'm just looking to see if we can improve since the first time we played them."

The Wolves will travel to Elk Mound on Friday, Feb. 15, for their final regular season game of the season before leaving it all on the line against the No. 1 Eagles in the opening round of regionals.

Scoring for EPC: Feuker 19; Glaus 9; Rupakus 7; Blanford 4; Amber Bartz 3; Benson, Alexia Waltz 2.